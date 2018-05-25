LINKS
WRITING AND RADIO
“Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go” The New York Times (2020)
“Active Shooter” The New Yorker (2018)
“A Few Words to Graduates” The Paris Review (2018)
“Why Arent' You Laughing?” The New Yorker (2017)
“Untamed,” The New Yorker (2016)
“Leviathan,” The New Yorker (2015)
“Stepping Out,”The New Yorker (2014)
“The Shadow of Your Smile,” Harper’s Bazaar (2014)
“Frozen assets: Being broke and cold is like having an unrelenting headache” New Statesman (2013)
“Now We Are Five,” This American Life (2013)
“Day At The Beach,” The New Yorker (2013)
“Company Man,” The New Yorker (2013)
“Understanding Owls,” The New Yorker (2012)
“Turn Around Bright Eyes,” This American Life (2012)
New Yorker Archive (Various dates)
This American Life Archive (Various Dates)
PRESS
Publishers Weekly: A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003–2020) (2020)
“David Sedaris Is Still Having a Hoot Getting Dressed” GQ (2021)
“The Truth About David Sedaris” The New York Times (2020)
“The David Sedaris We Need” Entertainment Weekly (2020)
Publishers Weekly: The Best of Me: Essays (2020)
Publishers Weekly: David Sedaris, Live in Vermont (2019)
“David Sedaris Talks Pretty on Hotel Rooms, Fleabag, and Hell” Interview (2019)
Fresh Air with Terry Gross: Forget 'Good Times,' David Sedaris Is Far More Interested In 'Bad Behavior' (2018)
Guardian: Theft By Finding by David Sedaris review – diaries to make you gasp (2018)
Interview on NPR (2017)
Theft by Finding Review in The New York Times (2017)
Theft by Finding Review in The Washington Post (2017)
Interview on WUTC.org (2017)
Theft by Finding Review in Kirkus Review (2017)
Visiting The Late Show with Craig Ferguson (2014)
Interview on The Splendid Table (2014)
“The Summer of Sedaris” in Metro (2014)
Interview in Musing, the Parnassus Books Journal (2014)
“David Sedaris really does want to sign your book”in the Improper Bostonian (2014)
“A Writer’s Life Measured in Movies” in The New York Times (2013)
“David Sedaris at Edinburgh: ‘I’ll never run out of things to laugh about’” in The Guardian (2013)
“David Sedaris: ‘I’m just there for the laughs’” in The Globe and Mail (2013)
David Sedaris visits The Daily Show (2013)
David Sedaris on Fresh Air (2013)
David Sedaris interview in the Chicago Tribune (2013)
Review of Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls in the Los Angeles Times (2013)
Review of Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls in NPR Books (2013)
David Sedaris: By the Book in The New York Times (2012)